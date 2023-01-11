Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 54,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

VXF stock opened at $137.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $179.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.89.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

