Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $614,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SAP were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 5.2% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 9.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 77.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SAP by 108.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $113.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $133.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.13. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $140.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.92.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). SAP had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €135.00 ($145.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised shares of SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($102.15) to €100.00 ($107.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.73.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

