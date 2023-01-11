Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $639,000 Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Pinterest by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pinterest by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 51,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 198,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Pinterest to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

NYSE PINS opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.85. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $35.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pinterest had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $684.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.97 million. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $189,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,644.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $116,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 464,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,391,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $189,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,644.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,423,010 shares of company stock valued at $58,981,558 in the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

