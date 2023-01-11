Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NXST stock opened at $183.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.93. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.01 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $1.80. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total transaction of $937,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,058.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total value of $937,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,058.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,521,300 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.33.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.