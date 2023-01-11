Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 1.56% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYC. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $646,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $989,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 385.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 382,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 278,576 shares during the period.

Get Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF alerts:

Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SPYC opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average is $26.73.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.