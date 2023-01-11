Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.64 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $122.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

