Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia forecasts that the company will earn ($0.82) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for iRhythm Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($3.81) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.64.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $98.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.81 and a 200-day moving average of $124.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 1.44. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.42.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.19. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.31% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $103.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.43 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,554,357.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,280 shares in the company, valued at $10,927,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 436,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,423,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 486,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,501,000 after buying an additional 275,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.