Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Applied Digital Co. Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Applied Digital in a report released on Tuesday, January 10th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.57.

APLD opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. Applied Digital has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $27.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deep Field Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $2,451,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $1,670,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $1,545,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 870,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 3,298.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 698,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 677,709 shares in the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Digital news, CEO Wes Cummins bought 20,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $40,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 890,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,999.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David Rench sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,436.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wes Cummins acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 890,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,999.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $832,750. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.

