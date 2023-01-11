Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Fulton Financial Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Fulton Financial in a research note issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Fulton Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $278.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.15 million.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FULT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulton Financial

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $215,059.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $215,059.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $87,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,246 shares in the company, valued at $606,074.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,904,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,046,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,209,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,907,000 after buying an additional 71,729 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 219,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 288.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Featured Stories

