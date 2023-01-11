Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Lifted by Analyst

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BOH. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.03. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.15). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,167,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,242,000 after acquiring an additional 617,432 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 140.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 576,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,903,000 after acquiring an additional 336,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,136,000 after acquiring an additional 174,889 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 25.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,568,000 after acquiring an additional 91,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,701,000 after acquiring an additional 55,707 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $436,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,681 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

