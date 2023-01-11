Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for East West Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.94. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 44.11%. The firm had revenue of $627.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $362,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 868.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 80.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 763.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

