Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Airbnb in a report released on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2024 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $88.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.50. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $191.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Airbnb by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Airbnb by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 5.9% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,485.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,485.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $423,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 210,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,828,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 815,772 shares of company stock valued at $84,558,735 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

