Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for (CUM.TO) Cut by Analyst (TSE:CUM)

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of (CUM.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, January 9th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05.

Get (CUM.TO) alerts:

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.00 million.

(CUM.TO) Stock Performance

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of (CUM.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for (CUM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (CUM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.