Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Boosted by Analyst

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report released on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ANF. Argus raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

ANF opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 64.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $42.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 57.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $962,903.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,039.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

