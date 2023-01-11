Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Cut by Analyst

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.55 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.94%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FOLD. StockNews.com raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $12.96.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider David Michael Clark sold 21,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $255,288.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,248.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David Michael Clark sold 21,507 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $255,288.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,248.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $127,186.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 791,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,616,166.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,790. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 442.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,485,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,752 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,626,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after acquiring an additional 884,400 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $8,185,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,009,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

