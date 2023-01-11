QUASA (QUA) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. During the last week, QUASA has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $102.37 million and $123,643.41 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00012149 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00036631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00041841 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005723 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000872 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00018866 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00240769 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00138599 USD and is up 18.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $123,717.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.