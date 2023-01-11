QUINT (QUINT) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

QUINT (QUINT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00007770 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, QUINT has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $2.77 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINT is quint.io.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

