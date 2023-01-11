Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL) Plans $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.
Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Price Performance
Shares of METCL opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $27.63.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (METCL)
- Mobileye Expects $17.5 Billion Future For Its Driver Assist Tech
- Is Salesforce’s New Rally The Beginning Of A Big Uptrend?
- Can Lockheed Martin Corporation Hit Another All-Time High in Q1?
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- The WD-40 Company Is Ready To Rebound, But Will It?
Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Inc. - 9.00% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources Inc. - 9.00% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.