Randall E. Paulson Buys 20,000 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.22 per share, with a total value of $744,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,899 shares in the company, valued at $10,306,180.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RILY stock opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $88.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.31.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $340.36 million for the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is -211.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 289.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

