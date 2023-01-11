Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) PT Lowered to $125.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $127.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RJF. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.29.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $110.97 on Monday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

