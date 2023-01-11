Raymond James Upgrades Welltower (NYSE:WELL) to Strong-Buy

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $82.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $72.00. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $68.99 on Monday. Welltower has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.98, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

