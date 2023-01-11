Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Position Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,397 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Realty Income worth $35,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.8% during the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of O stock opened at $64.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

