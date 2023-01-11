Realty Income (NYSE:O) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.
Realty Income Price Performance
Shares of O stock opened at $64.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income
Realty Income Company Profile
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Realty Income (O)
- Mobileye Expects $17.5 Billion Future For Its Driver Assist Tech
- Is Salesforce’s New Rally The Beginning Of A Big Uptrend?
- Can Lockheed Martin Corporation Hit Another All-Time High in Q1?
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- The WD-40 Company Is Ready To Rebound, But Will It?
Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.