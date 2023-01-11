Realty Income (NYSE:O) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $64.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Realty Income Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 243,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,593,000 after purchasing an additional 43,069 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.