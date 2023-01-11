Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Receives $625.00 Average PT from Analysts

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKYGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $625.00.

RTOKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOKY opened at $30.94 on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.57.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

