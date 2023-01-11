Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RBCAA. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Republic Bancorp to $42.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Republic Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Republic Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.60. Republic Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $824.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.31. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $73.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Bancorp



Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

