Reviewing Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) & EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) and Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.7% of EnerSys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Novonix shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of EnerSys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EnerSys and Novonix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnerSys 3.66% 12.72% 5.08% Novonix N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

EnerSys has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novonix has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for EnerSys and Novonix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnerSys 0 0 2 0 3.00 Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A

EnerSys presently has a consensus target price of $82.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.82%. Given EnerSys’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe EnerSys is more favorable than Novonix.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EnerSys and Novonix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnerSys $3.36 billion 0.95 $143.91 million $3.11 25.07 Novonix $6.11 million 65.03 -$51.83 million N/A N/A

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than Novonix.

Summary

EnerSys beats Novonix on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. It also provides motive power products that are used to provide power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications. In addition, the company offers mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting, and other rail equipment. Further, it provides specialty batteries for starting, lighting, and ignition applications in transportation; and energy solutions for satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and other tactical vehicles, as well as medical and security systems. Additionally, the company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001. EnerSys was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and batteries, and consulting services. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

