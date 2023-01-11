Reviewing Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) and HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)

Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF – Get Rating) and HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples-Sidney Financial and HMN Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A HMN Financial 18.20% 7.68% 0.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.9% of Peoples-Sidney Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of HMN Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of HMN Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Peoples-Sidney Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. HMN Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. HMN Financial pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Peoples-Sidney Financial and HMN Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples-Sidney Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peoples-Sidney Financial and HMN Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HMN Financial $46.02 million 2.10 $13.56 million $1.73 12.46

HMN Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Peoples-Sidney Financial has a beta of -0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMN Financial has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HMN Financial beats Peoples-Sidney Financial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples-Sidney Financial

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, provides financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as non interest-bearing demand deposits, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. The company's lending products comprise residential mortgage loans, including conventional, purchase, refinance, second mortgage, home equity, construction, construction for permanent financing, home improvement, FHA, USDA, and VA loans; land loans; commercial business loans comprising business lines of credit, commercial real estate, investment property, and equipment purchase loans; personal loans, such as vehicle, vacation, recreational vehicle, boat, motorcycle, and credit card consolidation loans; and agriculture loans, such as farm real estate loans, loans for equipment purchases, and farm operating lines of credit. It also offers night depository, safety deposit box, notary, reorder checks, online and mobile banking, debit card, wire transfer, and direct deposit services. The company operates through its main office in Sidney, Ohio; and branch offices in Sidney, Anna, and Jackson Center, Ohio. Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Sidney, Ohio.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts. Its loan products include single family residential loans; commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans; construction loans; consumer loans, such as home equity, automobile, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes; and commercial business loans. The company offers financial planning products and services; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. It operates through 14 full service branches located in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa; and two loan origination offices in Sartell, Minnesota and La Crosse, Wisconsin. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota.

