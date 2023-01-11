Reviewing Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) & Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) and Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fairfax Financial and Root, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Root 1 6 1 0 2.00

Fairfax Financial presently has a consensus target price of $898.75, suggesting a potential upside of 47.66%. Root has a consensus target price of $16.34, suggesting a potential upside of 264.73%. Given Root’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Root is more favorable than Fairfax Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax Financial $26.47 billion 0.57 $3.40 billion ($3.11) -195.72 Root $345.40 million 0.18 -$521.10 million ($24.32) -0.18

This table compares Fairfax Financial and Root’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Root. Fairfax Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Root, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Fairfax Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Root shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of Root shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax Financial and Root’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax Financial 0.40% 0.53% 0.11% Root -102.25% -78.93% -23.68%

Volatility & Risk

Fairfax Financial has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Root has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fairfax Financial beats Root on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance. The company also offers workers' compensation, employer's liability, accident and health, medical malpractice, professional liability, and umbrella coverage insurance products; marine, aerospace, surety risk, and other risks and liabilities insurance products; and reinsurance products. In addition, it retails home improvement goods, toys and baby products, golf equipment, sports apparel and accessories, housewares and home décors, and tableware and gifts; invests in retail business; and owns and operates holiday resorts. Further, the company provides integrated travel and travel-related financial services; originates, processes, and distributes pulses and staple foods; creates, produces, and distributes entertainment content; and provision of pet medical insurance and database services, as well as media and marketing solutions. The company was formerly known as Markel Financial Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited in 1987. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Root

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

