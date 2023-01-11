Richard W. Baker Purchases 4,143 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Baker acquired 4,143 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.50 per share, with a total value of $142,933.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 632,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,833,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GNTY opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $420.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.42. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.61.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 9.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 4.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

