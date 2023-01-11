Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Riskified to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Riskified from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of NYSE RSKD opened at $5.00 on Monday. Riskified has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $819.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. Riskified had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $63.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,465,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 391,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

