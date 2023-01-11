Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 229,161 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,443,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 229,161 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $213,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 73,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the third quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.41.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

