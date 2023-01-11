Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,570.9% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 864,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,088,000 after acquiring an additional 831,832 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at $56,664,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,219,000 after purchasing an additional 317,646 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 81.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,903,000 after purchasing an additional 306,720 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 473.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 312,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after acquiring an additional 258,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on BAH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $97.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.56 and its 200-day moving average is $99.16. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 43.65%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

