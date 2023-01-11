Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New Investment in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 141,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,645,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth $18,467,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth $296,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 6.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 684.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in National Retail Properties by 135.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 29,771 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NNN opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.87.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NNN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

National Retail Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

