Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,778 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $17,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.5% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 19,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.5% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.65.

Shares of ROST opened at $119.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

