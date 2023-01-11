Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 3,200 Price Target

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) received a GBX 3,200 ($38.99) price objective from Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHEL. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($37.77) price target on Shell in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($40.20) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.29) price objective on Shell in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.64) to GBX 2,987 ($36.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.64) target price on Shell in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,947.20 ($35.91).

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,376.50 ($28.95) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £166.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,356.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,267.62. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,557 ($31.15). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

