Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 19.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 410.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 331,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 266,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RY opened at $98.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.30. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The stock has a market cap of $137.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.9832 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.02%.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.