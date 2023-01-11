Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Royalty Pharma has a payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Royalty Pharma to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.06. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 19,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $840,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,751,894.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $1,065,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 940,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,861,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 19,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $840,979.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,751,894.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 532,933 shares of company stock worth $23,027,408. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 18.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $420,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 31.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RPRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.