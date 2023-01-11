Ryan Paul Hymel Sells 21,882 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 21,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $138,731.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 402,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,000.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ryan Paul Hymel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Ryan Paul Hymel sold 9,176 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $58,359.36.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.3 %

PLYA opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.49. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLYA shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.25 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 246.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

