Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Cut to Neutral at Susquehanna

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $220.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $250.00. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAIA. Morgan Stanley upgraded Saia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut Saia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research cut Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Saia from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.14.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $232.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. Saia has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $304.48.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $729.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.75 million. Saia had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 13.09%. Research analysts expect that Saia will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Saia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Saia by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

