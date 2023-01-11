Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0147 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Sandstorm Gold has a payout ratio of 60.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to earn $0.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $9.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 62.75% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $38.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

SAND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $13.25 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

