Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $29.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group cut HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Cfra set a $31.00 target price on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02. HP has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

Insider Activity

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that HP will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $510,869.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,157,022. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the second quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the third quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in HP by 665.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

