Savant Capital LLC Acquires 320 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 146.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Insider Activity

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $116.50 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $67.49 and a 52-week high of $127.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.81. The company has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

