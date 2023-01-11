Savant Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Savant Capital LLC cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in AbbVie by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882,699 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,162,000 after acquiring an additional 476,257 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,504,000 after acquiring an additional 938,091 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after acquiring an additional 176,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in AbbVie by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,823 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.89.

AbbVie stock opened at $159.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $282.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.36. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.26 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

