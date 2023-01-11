Savant Capital LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,561 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

