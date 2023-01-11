Savant Capital LLC Purchases 69 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Lindenwold Advisors increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in PepsiCo by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 811,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $177.85 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.84. The stock has a market cap of $245.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

