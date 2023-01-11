Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives $69.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STX shares. UBS Group cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $56.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $117.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,025,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,349 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 14.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,827,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $630,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,373 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,772,340 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $307,262,000 after acquiring an additional 23,318 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,923,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $208,837,000 after buying an additional 46,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

