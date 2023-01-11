Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance

SHIP opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Seanergy Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $84.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.98 million during the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 24.41%.

Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.17%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 213,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 168,366 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 88,179 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime

(Get Rating)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.