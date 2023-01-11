SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) PT Raised to $60.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $59.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of SEAS opened at $57.97 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $565.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.63 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 124.48% and a net margin of 18.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,903,788.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JAT Capital Mgmt LP lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,127,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 958,082 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after acquiring an additional 957,438 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,606.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,142,000 after acquiring an additional 786,122 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,969,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,147,000 after buying an additional 715,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19,050.6% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 603,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,643,000 after buying an additional 599,903 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

