Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 611 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,365 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.