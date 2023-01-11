Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 356.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 62.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Paycom Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.29.

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC stock opened at $298.34 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $402.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 69.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $334.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.09 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.